UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamyab Jawan Programme Incorporates Transgender In Loan Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:38 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme incorporates transgender in loan scheme

The government under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme's loan scheme has accommodated transgender community for having better involvement of marginalized and deprived factions in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The government under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme's loan scheme has accommodated transgender community for having better involvement of marginalized and deprived factions in the society.

According to an official, Prime Minister's Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in its Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme has assisted transgender for equal opportunity to every citizen of the country with equal rights.

He said the past governments did nothing for the transgender who remained neglected in all major schemes.

However, he added that the present government had given high priority to the transgenders to make them useful member of the society.

"It is the need of the hour for empowering transgender community and it would be only possible if they get their basic rights and economic empowerment", he stated.

He said that it was a social stigma that their concerns had never been discussed at any forum, so the PTI government was committed to empowering every marginalized segment of the society.

Related Topics

Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister All Government

Recent Stories

 PM Khan's speech to be included in FIR if anythi ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $60.42 a barrel W ..

40 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB court in Ashiana ..

45 minutes ago

Italy-Eurasia Trade Worsening, Needs Improvement - ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to issue no ..

5 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz shifted back to jail

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.