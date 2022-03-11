UrduPoint.com

Kamyab Jawan Programme Making Youth Useful Citizens: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Kamyab Jawan Programme not only equips the youth with the latest courses but also makes them useful citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Kamyab Jawan Programme not only equips the youth with the latest courses but also makes them useful citizens.

He said this while addressing the Prime Minister's Kamyab Convention at University of Lahore on Friday.

He said, "Credit for Kamyab Jawan Programme goes to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar, who is running the programme as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan." Mohammad Sarwar said that students who were completing their courses under the Kamyab Jawan Programme were becoming able to get jobs across the globe or starting their own businesses.

He said, "Pakistan's future is linked with country's youth; so their welfare is of very importance for the government." The governor said that promotion of education was among the top priorities of the government.

He said he had appointed 20 vice chancellors purely on merit and this was the reason that universities in Punjab stood among top 500 universities of the world.

