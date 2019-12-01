UrduPoint.com
Kamyab Jawan Programme Progress Reviewed

Sun 01st December 2019

Kamyab Jawan Programme progress reviewed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs reviewed the progress of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme.                     About one million applications for Youth Entrepreneurship scheme has registered so far which showed it's success.

           The SPAM said around 2,00,000 applications of women has also been filed as the program has reserved 25 percent quota for women, an official told APP.                                                                  He said the scheme is receiving encouraging response among youth across the country.

           The official website of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme has received 35 million hits after its launch, he said.         "Receiving a phenomenal number of one million applications for getting loans testifies popularity and appreciation of the programme among women".

He said that feedback, suggestions and programme-specific input received through the registration forms would be duly analysed and incorporated in the policy-making process so that it serves aspirations of our enterprising youth.       He said  the youth is a most powerful force for transformational change, adding that  with their demographic size and more importantly their fresh ideas and energy, the youth could lead the way to sustainable human development if conducive environment was ensured.

           He informed that 60 percent of the population consist of Youth so it is priority of the government to make them economically independent for the progress of the country.                                           /778

