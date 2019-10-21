Kamyab Jawan Programme receives huge response: Usman Dar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said the "Kamyab Jawan Programme" had received a huge response as over 190,000 youth had filed online applications for loan.

Talking to PTV, he said to make the programme more successful and transparent, merit was the basic tool and it was the first ever country's tracking system programme and live SMS notification under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said within a few days "applicant tracking system" would start working to monitor and manage the online receiving applications. An applicant tracking system will use in filtering technology to quickly process resumes and applicant information.

He said "Kamyab Jawan Programme" has been prepared under National Youth Development Framework and it will act as a milestone to make youth of the country independent.

Applicants aged between 21-45 can submit their forms for the loan online. No physical application form was required. All applications will be submitted online and SMS will be delivered on given numbers with confirmation details for assigning all selected bank branches, he added.

He said 1.8 million people visited kamyabjawan.gov.

pk website within 72 hours after launching ceremony of loan scheme for youth.

He hoped in coming days the number of applicants would increase with its rising popularity among youth.

He assured that Business Loan Scheme would be made transparent.

The government loan scheme for youth would be helpful in supporting families of borrowers as well as of those allied with their businesses, he mentioned.

He specially thanked Pakistani youth who were giving huge positive response to this government scheme. "We have to trust the youth and give them financial independence to play a positive role in the national economy" , he said.

Usman Dar said in the past, loans were given only to the influential, while the youth were neglected, but the PTI government had introduced a hassle-free digital system through which the youth could easily apply for the loan.

"No one, not even myself, will have the authority to influence the loan scheme process," he assured.

He said, "We will fulfill the expectation of youth and will implement the scheme in its second phase".

The minister said government would also focus on Madrassa kids education and ministry has also planned to provide them technical education for a bright future.