Kamyab Jawan Programme Targets Being Achieved: Hasaan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the targets of 'Kamyab Jawan Programme', including job creation and empowerment of youth, are being successfully achieved.

Talking to the media at the University of Lahore on Friday, he said that development work was under way on Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand and Dassu dams, while people were getting free healthcare under the Punjab Health Insaf Card programme.

Hasaan Khawar said that Imran Khan was being criticised over his good deeds by the corrupt politicians to hide their malpractices. He said that farsighted policies of the premier had strengthened the country's economy.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government handled the Covid-19 pandemic in such a marvelous way that the world was compelled to appreciate Pakistan's policies.

The opposition was upset over the public welfare oriented measures taken by the incumbent government, he added.

Hasaan Khawar said that the last scene of the opposition's flop show would meet its logical end soon. He said that today the political gangs had come together and were embracing each other because PM Imran Khan had raised his voice against corruption, brought remittances to a record high level, implemented the FATF action plan and made a common politician of south Punjab the chief minister of Punjab who, in return, laid the groundwork for extensive development in the province.

He said, "We will defeat the opposition both inside and outside the parliament."Hasaan said that Imran Khan's unwavering confidence in Sardar Usman Buzdar would continue for the remaining period of the constitutional tenure of the government.

