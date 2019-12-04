'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to be launched on Dec 5

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : A formal launching of Prime Minister's 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' would be made here on Thursday.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul would inaugurate the ceremony at Women University at 2pm, says a release issued here on Wednesday.

Kamyab Jawan Program was devised to empower Pakistani youth through different mechanisms including employment data base and exchange programme, business loans, internships and national youth council.

It would encompass multiple programmes aimed at creating education and job opportunities and skills development to utilize the youth's capabilities constructively.

The Federal government had planned to develop the Programme in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.