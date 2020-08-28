UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamyab Jawan Programme To Create 1mln Jobs : Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:29 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme to create 1mln jobs : Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday affirmed that government would create at least one million jobs through successful implementation of Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday affirmed that government would create at least one million jobs through successful implementation of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He made these remarks while briefing Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar about progress on the projects taken under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The meeting was informed that training courses would commence after reopening of educational institutes in the country to impart various skills, said a news release issued by Usman Dar's office.

Asad assured Usman that government would provide necessary financial support to Kamyab Jawan Proramme as youth was a national asset and their role in economic revival would be helpful.

"The prime minister is keen to make youth an important stakeholder in country's development," Dar said. He said youth, who had received loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), had already started different businesses.

The meeting also discussed the plan regarding assigning more responsibilities to the volunteers of Tigers Force.

"Tigers Force will be given various roles and duties through an effective e-governance system", said Usman Dar.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Asad Umar Progress Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Faisal urges people to continue following COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

45 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces development, upgradation ..

1 minute ago

Two buildings under NAB investigation

1 minute ago

Chief of Army Staff pledges Rs50 m out of army's w ..

1 minute ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Belarus Should Not Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.