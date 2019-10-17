Kamyab Jawan programme to create new opportunities : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Kamyab Jawan Programme would prove to be a milestone in creating employment for youth and resolving their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Kamyab Jawan Programme would prove to be a milestone in creating employment for youth and resolving their issues.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said youth were our hope for creating a great nation and a bright future for Pakistan.

Kamyab Jawan Programme would create opportunities for youth and ensure their progress in life, she noted.

Youth came in the forefront under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the exploitative system and took his message to every nook and corner of the country, she added.

Dr Firdous said youth would be provided interest-free loans on easy conditions and for this purpose Rs100 billion had been allocatedThe Special Assistant said in this programme, 25 percent quota was allocated for women to economically empower them.

It was vision of the Prime Minister to make women strong and independent so that Pakistan could emerge as a developed country, she said.