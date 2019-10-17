UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamyab Jawan Programme To Create New Opportunities : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:47 PM

Kamyab Jawan programme to create new opportunities : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Kamyab Jawan Programme would prove to be a milestone in creating employment for youth and resolving their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Kamyab Jawan Programme would prove to be a milestone in creating employment for youth and resolving their issues.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said youth were our hope for creating a great nation and a bright future for Pakistan.

Kamyab Jawan Programme would create opportunities for youth and ensure their progress in life, she noted.

Youth came in the forefront under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the exploitative system and took his message to every nook and corner of the country, she added.

Dr Firdous said youth would be provided interest-free loans on easy conditions and for this purpose Rs100 billion had been allocatedThe Special Assistant said in this programme, 25 percent quota was allocated for women to economically empower them.

It was vision of the Prime Minister to make women strong and independent so that Pakistan could emerge as a developed country, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Women Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Federal Minister admits govt’s mistake not to ta ..

13 minutes ago

Constant Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir may ..

2 minutes ago

Military siege, communications curbs continue on 7 ..

2 minutes ago

Serbian Section of TurkStream Pipeline to Be Compl ..

2 minutes ago

Poverty alleviation top most priority of govt: Aon ..

2 minutes ago

Nigerian Air Chief lauds glorious history of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.