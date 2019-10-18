'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to help cope with unemployment, poverty: Usman Dar

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' would help cope with unemployment and poverty in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said this initiative will create maximum opportunities for youth.

The government has designed the 'National Youth Development Framework' to mainstream the youth on equality basis, he added.

Usman Dar said in past, no government paid enough attention to the problems of youth or to introduce some strategy under which youth can be provided business opportunities.

He said 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' is the first step by Prime Minister Imran Khan to engage the youth in business-oriented activities for their survival on earth.

Rs100,000 loan will be without interest and distributed in 45 under privileged districts.

He said, under this programme Rs100 billion will be distributed among youth as loans for their business ventures.

The youth are being provided loans under three categories. It is anticipated that the programme will benefit one million youth, he added.

Usman said in the first category, the youth will be provided from Rs100,000 to RS500,000 loan to start their business while in the second category, Rs500,000 to Rs5 million.

He said the 25 percent quota is allocated for women to economically empower them. It is vision of the prime minister to make women more strong and independent so that Pakistan could emerge as a developed country on the globe, he said.

He expressed that two hundred feasibility have also been made available online to help assist the youth in working on business ideas.

Under this programme, Rs10 billion will be spent on skills education and 100 smart laboratories will be established to impart the modern skills to youth while programme component will also provide 25,000 youth apprenticeship opportunities in the industry. The 500 skills laboratories will also be established in Madaris.

He said 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' has been prepared under National Youth Development Framework and it will act as milestone to make youth of the country independent.

An integrated system has been developed for transparent and modern scrutiny of applications, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

