Kamyab Jawan Programme To Incorporate Transgender In Loan Scheme

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The government under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme's loan scheme has planned to accommodate transgender community for having better involvement of marginalized and deprived segments in the society.

According to an official, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in its Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme would assist transgenders to get equal opportunities to other citizen of the country with equal rights.

He said the past governments did nothing for the transgender who remained neglected in all major schemes.

However, he added that the present government had given priority to the eunuchs to make them useful member of the society.

"It is the need of the hour for empowering transgender community and it would be only possible if they get their basic rights and economic empowerment", he stated.

He said that it was a social stigma that their concerns had never been discussed at any forum so the PTI government was committed to empower every marginalized group of country.

More Stories From Pakistan

