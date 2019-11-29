Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide employment opportunities to youth in KP

With over 90,000 applications received in nearly five weeks, "Kamayab Jawan Program" is expected to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by enabling them to initiate businesses which will not only generate revenue but will also promote entrepreneurship generating further employment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :With over 90,000 applications received in nearly five weeks, "Kamayab Jawan Program" is expected to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by enabling them to initiate businesses which will not only generate revenue but will also promote entrepreneurship generating further employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that the incumbent government is investing in its youth as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and manifesto of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

While briefing the chief minister on the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar revealed that one million applications have been received from all over the country during the past five weeks.

He stated that the use of digital portal has accelerated the process of submitting the application whereas most of the applications in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been received from District Peshawar followed by Swat, Mardan, Chitral, Mansehra, Shangla and Abbottabad.

The Chief Minister stated that the timeline for submission of applications in the newly merged Tribal districts should be extended keeping in view certain factors including non availability of internet and banking facilities.

He urged that alternate mechanism should also be developed for the tribal districts which are user friendly, keeping in view the dynamics of tribal districts.

While stressing on the importance of the initiative, Mahmood Khan said that directives have already been issued to the concerned quarters to speed up the process of providing loans so that maximum number of beneficiaries are ensured.

He clarified that the present government is engendering a culture of self reliance among the youth so that they become job providers instead of job seekers.

Mahmood Khan said the welfare of youth is the top most priority of PTI government. Kamyab Jawan Program would prove to be a milestone in this regard. Through this program, we have also come to know about the nature of business demand in the country that would also be helpful to the overall efforts of incumbent government to promote employment, he said.

The meeting was also attended by the Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on merged districts Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other concerned authorities.