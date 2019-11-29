UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamyab Jawan Programme To Provide Employment Opportunities To Youth In KP

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:17 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide employment opportunities to youth in KP

With over 90,000 applications received in nearly five weeks, "Kamayab Jawan Program" is expected to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by enabling them to initiate businesses which will not only generate revenue but will also promote entrepreneurship generating further employment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :With over 90,000 applications received in nearly five weeks, "Kamayab Jawan Program" is expected to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by enabling them to initiate businesses which will not only generate revenue but will also promote entrepreneurship generating further employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that the incumbent government is investing in its youth as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and manifesto of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

While briefing the chief minister on the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar revealed that one million applications have been received from all over the country during the past five weeks.

He stated that the use of digital portal has accelerated the process of submitting the application whereas most of the applications in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been received from District Peshawar followed by Swat, Mardan, Chitral, Mansehra, Shangla and Abbottabad.

The Chief Minister stated that the timeline for submission of applications in the newly merged Tribal districts should be extended keeping in view certain factors including non availability of internet and banking facilities.

He urged that alternate mechanism should also be developed for the tribal districts which are user friendly, keeping in view the dynamics of tribal districts.

While stressing on the importance of the initiative, Mahmood Khan said that directives have already been issued to the concerned quarters to speed up the process of providing loans so that maximum number of beneficiaries are ensured.

He clarified that the present government is engendering a culture of self reliance among the youth so that they become job providers instead of job seekers.

Mahmood Khan said the welfare of youth is the top most priority of PTI government. Kamyab Jawan Program would prove to be a milestone in this regard. Through this program, we have also come to know about the nature of business demand in the country that would also be helpful to the overall efforts of incumbent government to promote employment, he said.

The meeting was also attended by the Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on merged districts Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other concerned authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Abbottabad Swat Job Mansehra Mardan Chitral Shangla All From Government Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

First Lady urges artists to help promote Pakistan' ..

57 seconds ago

Met Police Say Treating London Bridge Stabbing as ..

1 minute ago

Iran's top leader calls Trump's unexpected visit i ..

1 minute ago

Educational institutions should play role in provi ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian deputy FM calls on prime minister

8 minutes ago

US stocks retreat from records on greater trade te ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.