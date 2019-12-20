UrduPoint.com
Kamyab Jawan Programme To Provide Equal Distribution Of Loans To Minority Youth

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide equal distribution of loans to minority youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" would provide equivalent distribution of loans to minority youths for their entrepreneur's skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" would provide equivalent distribution of loans to minority youths for their entrepreneur's skills.

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has accommodated marginalized and minority youths under "Kamyab Jawan Programme" to uplift them socially and economically.

According to an official, the minority youths would be provided with an equal opportunities as other citizens and would enjoy their civic rights as equal citizen of Pakistan.

He said that for their empowerment special priority has been given to them in Kamyab Jawan Programme for equal career development and employment pathways.

It is to mention here that PTI government was focusing on bringing youth of marginalized and minority groups in mainstream by ensuring them equal opportunities in all walks of life.

He said that minority's youth would be given special focus in next six segments of KJP to bring them into mainstream of the society.

