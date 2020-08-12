UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamyab Jawan Programme: 'YES' Phase II Registration To Be Kicked Off On Thursday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:27 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme: 'YES' phase II registration to be kicked off on Thursday

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the government would start registering the youth under the second phase of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) from August 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the government would start registering the youth under the second phase of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) from August 13.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Usman Dar urged the youth to visit KamyabJawan.gov.pk website from Thursday and apply for the concessionary loans, to be offered under the second phase.

The rejected candidate of first phase of programme could also register themselves under this phase for availing the soft loans, he added.

He said application form for the new phase would be upload on the Kamyab Jawan Programme's website by August 13.

The 'YES' is a component of the government's flagship Kamyab Jawan project launched last year to offer soft loan facility to those having workable business ideas.

Usman Dar said applications of some 95 per cent youth were rejected in the first phase for lacking a workable business plan.

The SAPM said the core vision of Kamyab Jawan Programme was to create the employment opportunities in the country. An amount of Rs 100 billion was allocated for the first phase of the YES which would eventually create one million jobs.

He said loans would only be offered to those who had business experience and proper skills. The programme was being implemented in transparent manner and on the basis of merit, he added.

Under the programme, he said a dedicated category had been introduced for those people who were interested in starting their own start-ups. They would be given loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to 1,000,000 without any guarantee. He urged the youth to utilize the loans for the business purposes only.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Business Visit August From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

16 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

1 hour ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

1 hour ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.