Kamyab Jawan Programme: Youth to get loans for digital postal franchises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Wednesday said the government would provide loans to aspiring youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme for setting up digital postal franchises across the country.

The SAPM said this during a meeting with Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, said a press release issued by Usman Dar's office.

Usman Dar said the aspirants could get loans of upto Rs one million on personal guarantee with low markup rate of three per cent. He underlined the need for preparing proposal for such loans at the earliest and called for sharing them later with his office.

He said all the interested individuals could apply for such loans in next month as the applications for Phase-II of Kamyab Jawan Programme were likely to be invited in August.

"Almost all banks are willing to be part of our programme and we have also included Islamic Banking in Phase-II of the programme", Usman Dar maintained.

Murad Saeed said thousands of applications for opening up digital postal franchises were under consideration at the moment. "About 6,000 applications are being finalised regarding opening of such franchises."He went on to say that around 5,000 more individuals had already been trained for establishing and operating the digital Postal Franchises, who could be considered for provision of micro loans under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.