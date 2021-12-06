UrduPoint.com

'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' Much Needed Initiative: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Monday said 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' was a much needed initiative to engage youth in healthy activities.

Talking to ptv news, he said the drive would provide more sports opportunities to youth and have a long-term impact on Pakistani sports.He hoped that youth with their participation in the drive would break all previous records and local young talent would compete at international games in future.

He said the young generation of Pakistan would establish a positive image of the country at an international level through the sports young talent programme, which would include prominent international sports gurus such as former English footballer Michael Owen.

He disclosed that former English footballer Michael Owen was appointed as the ambassador of the newly announced franchised-based Pakistan Football League and he would visit Pakistan in January.

He said that it was right time for country's youth to take part in sports activities and registered themselves for talent hunt programme, as much as they could.

This trend would undoubtedly transform children into helpful members of society,he said adding that this would be the country's largest sports programme.

While giving details, he informed that the government would establish high-performance centres in 12 colleges under the programme. The professional sports academies would be set up in various varsities levels and a well taught training and coaching facilities would be provided to all participants of this programme on merit.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Sports Programme will be launched in two stages with 12 different games for males and 10 games for female being arranged across 25 regions under the Talent Hunt Programme in the first phase of the initiative.

Hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, ski, judo, boxing and athletics, are among the first-phase games, he noted.

He said the programme would ensure an equal opportunity to young males and females of the country to showcase their talent, adding, students aged 15 to 25 would be eligilble to participate.

