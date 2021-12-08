UrduPoint.com

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive To Prove A Landmark For Youth: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul believes the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would prove a landmark for the encouragement and uplifting of youth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul believes the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would prove a landmark for the encouragement and uplifting of youth in the country.

"The purpose of this event is to showcase the mental and physical abilities of the youth in the field of sports. And Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will hopefully provide many opportunities to the talented youth," she said while addressing the closing ceremony of Inter-University Judo Girls Final Competition here at the Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Deputy Director General Sports board Shahid islam, Higher education Commission (HEC) Sports Director Javed Memon and other officials were also present on the occasion.

She also congratulated HEC on the successful conduct of the event and said that Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive was a very good initiative for the youth.

"Events like this should be conducted on regular basis in future so they could get maximum opportunities and exposure of displaying their talent."She said that Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive was a superb initiative of the government as it was aimed at showcasing the abilities of the young generation. "More and more sports opportunities will be provided to the youth so that they could get enough exposure to groom their talent.

She also commended the efforts of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar for taking remarkable steps for the upbringing of the youth.

