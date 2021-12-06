'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' to revive sports culture in country: Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday said Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would revive sports culture in Pakistan and provide equal opportunities to youth of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Talking to ptv news, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wastaking steps to hold such programme for youth since coming into power.

Dr Fehmida said, youth should indulge themselves in healthy activities, adding that the government aimed at promoting youth in sports activities.