UrduPoint.com

'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' To Revive Sports Culture In Country: Fehmida

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' to revive sports culture in country: Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday said Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would revive sports culture in Pakistan and provide equal opportunities to youth of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Talking to ptv news, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wastaking steps to hold such programme for youth since coming into power.

Dr Fehmida said, youth should indulge themselves in healthy activities, adding that the government aimed at promoting youth in sports activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports All Government PTV

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

18 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspect ..

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Coun ..

33 minutes ago
 German industrial orders go into reverse in Octobe ..

German industrial orders go into reverse in October

23 minutes ago
 Public, private partnership stressed to boost food ..

Public, private partnership stressed to boost food production

23 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.