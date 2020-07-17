UrduPoint.com
Kamyab Nojwan Programme Apolitical: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar said on Friday that Kamyab Nojwan Programme was an apolitical programme which aimed to empower youth.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony to youths under Kamyab Nojwan Programme of 1st phase at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), he said that thousands of youth had applied for loan in the 1st phase while a large number of youth was submitting applications for the 2nd phase.

He said that funds being provided to youth under the programme were not from zakat money, rather it was the money of people' taxes.

Kamyab Naujawan Programme Pakistan was like a spinal cord of the national economy and the government had earmarked Rs 100 billion for the programme, he added.

In the 1st phase, the limit of loans was Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 for each youth with 3 percent mark-up which were provided to youth for livestock, spare parts and other business, he said.

The opposition did politics on lockdown, he said and added, "Had a complete lockdown was imposed, the economy of the country would have ruined altogether".

He warned that if any youth don't want to do business, he should not become the part of Kamyab Nojwan Programme.

Addressing the industrialists, Usman Dar said that in the 2nd phase, all scheduled banks would be designated for providing loans to youth and implementation on it would be ensured on International Youth Day. The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate 2nd phase of Kamyab Nojwan Programme on August 12, in which, Rs 25 billion would be earmarked for women.

Later, talking to the media, Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was worry over the plight of poor people and was doing the needful against dearness. He said that PM Imran Khan was holding meetings on daily basis on inflation, adding that hoarders would be taken to task.

He said the corrupt elements would soon meet their fate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had made the report on sugar and flour public, and now it was up to the institutions to take action, he added.

