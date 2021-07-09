UrduPoint.com
Kamyab Pakistan Program To Be Launched Soon: Waqar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Kamyab Pakistan Program to be launched soon: Waqar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan on Friday said that Kamyab Pakistan Program will be announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan very soon to uplift lives of the poor people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Rs 500 billion has been allocated for this program and the government would provide subsidy of Rs 25 billion on housing and business sectors.

Waqar Masood said that through this program, interest free loan would be provided to farmers and small medium enterprises.

More Stories From Pakistan

