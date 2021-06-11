'Kamyab Pakistan' programme launched for economic uplift of upto 6m households: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the 'Kamyab Pakistan' programme to ensure economic uplift of upto six million households.

In a tweet, he said under the mega project, each household would be aided to set up its own business through an interest-free loan amounting to Rs 500,000.

Additionally, soft loans worth Rs two million would also be given to each of those household for constructing low-cost housing units, he added.

He said their economic empowerment would be ensured by providing health cards, and imparting technical education to one member of each family.

Farrukh said the farmers would be given interest-free loans amounting to Rs 200,000 and Rs 150,000 for tractors and machinery, and crops, respectively.