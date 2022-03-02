UrduPoint.com

Kamyab Pakistan Programme To Be Launched All Across Country: Tarin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Kamyab Pakistan Programme to be launched all across country: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Wednesday that after being tested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) was being launched all across the country.

In his video message on the Cheque Distribution Ceremony and Nationwide Launching of KPP, the minister said this was a great beginning towards making the country a welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina dreamt by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, KPP has four basic objectives that include provision of interest free loans to farmers; urban people to start businesses, construction of houses and to provide technical training to one member of a deserving family.

Tarin said the initiatives taken by the government were aimed at teaching the people to 'catch the fish' instead of just feeding them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Tarin Family All Government

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the f ..

PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the fun with its Predict & Win acti ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>