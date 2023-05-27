UrduPoint.com

Kanju Calls On PM; Briefs On Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rahman Kanju on Saturday called on Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about the ongoing development projects in District Lodhran.

During the meeting, the overall political situation in the country was also discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Kanju was accompanied by Saddique Baloch, a former member of the National Assembly (NA).

