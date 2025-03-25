(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Power Division, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Tuesday expressed heartiest condolences over the demise of mother of Chief of Army Chief (COAS) General Asim Munir.

"The loss of a mother is an irreplaceable loss," he said in condolence message issued here.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased high ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.