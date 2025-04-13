Kanju Inaugurates Lodhran-Kahror Pacca Road
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Power and Public Affairs Abdul Rahman Khan Kanju said that the government had taken various initiatives including reduction in energy prices to provide maximum relief to people.
He expressed these views after inauguration of dualization of Lodhran-Kahror Pacca Road phase II here on Sunday. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML N) leadership had sacrificed it's politics for the country. Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced an energy package to provide relief to people, he added.
About wheat crop prices, he hoped that the farmers would get better wheat prices due to inter-provincial wheat transportation approval by Punjab government. Kanju said that there were 8500 roads across the province which needed repair and the Punjab government was repairing them to make easy access of people of this region to big markets.
He said that the timeframe for completion of Lodhran-Kahror Pacca Road was one year but they would try to complete it as early as possible and added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would inaugurate it personally.
He said the Punjab CM would also announce various development projects for district Lodhran during her visit.
On this occasion, MNA Siddique Khan Baloch, ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan, AC Irum Shahzadi, Chaudhary Islam, Kashif islam and other dignitaries were also present.
Earlier, XEN Highway Lodhran Ghulam Fareed gave a briefing to the minister about the project.
The minister formed a committee for plantation and nurturing of trees on the road. He said trees are beneficial for the environment and enhance the life of roads.
