Kanju visits flood affected areas in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Power and Public Affairs, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, along with Commissioner Multan division Amir Karim Khan, visited the flood-affected areas of Lodhran and Kahror Pacca.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan Shah, Assistant Commissioners Asghar Iqbal Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Jatt, and other officials were also present.

Speaking to the flood victims at Jhok Aheer and adjoining localities, Abdul Rehman Kanju said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif fully stand with the affected people. “We cannot leave the flood victims alone in these difficult times,”* he said, directing the administration to ensure the immediate evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas and provide all essential facilities in the relief camps.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the administration was rapidly shifting the affected people to safer locations and providing them with shelter, food, medical care, and other necessities at the flood relief camps.

He urged the residents to evacuate their villages promptly to avoid any potential loss of life.

During his visit to the Khanwah Ghalwan Flood Relief Camp, the Commissioner met the displaced families and assured them of full support. He also visited the temporary school established in the camp, distributed fruits among the children, and asked them educational questions. At the medical counter, he inspected the availability of medicines and healthcare arrangements.

Later, the Commissioner visited Jhok Janan and Jagir Hora, inspected embankment strengthening work, reviewed rescue operations, and checked the facilities of temporary toilets. He also distributed milk, biscuits, and juice among the children and encouraged the people to face the difficult circumstances with courage and resilience.

According to the district administration, three times daily meals, accommodation, and medical facilities were being provided at the relief camps, while a majority of the affected people prefer to stay with their relatives.