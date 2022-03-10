“Kanpain tang rahi hain ” becomes top trend

(@Abdulla99267510)

Tweeps are sharing video clip and making comments on the words of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) Twitter has reacted to slip of tongue by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who said “Kanpain Tang Rahi Hain ” as his rally reached Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was looking very excited in his final speech as his long march reached Islamabad. He was addressing the workers but instead of saying “Tangein Kanp rahi hain ” he said “Kanpain tang rahi hain ”.

Bilawal words stormed into the social media.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked earlier Asif Ali Zardari to at least teach his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari how to speak Urdu.

He said he was speaking for last fifteen years in Pakistan but he did not learn how to speak Urdu. Imran Khan had said that he knew Englishmen learning urdu within two years.

With Hashtag, “Kanpain tang rahi hain ” has become top trend.

Tweeps are sharing video clips showing Bilawal Bhutto with his words, “Kanpain tang rahi hain ” and making interesting comments .

Look what people are saying: