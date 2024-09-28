Open Menu

Kanpur Test: Hindu Extremists Attack Bangladeshi Fan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 12:41 PM

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

Videos, photos of incident exposes India’s hosting abilities on social media

KANPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) The Hindu extremists in India attacked a Bangladeshi fan during the second Test match in Kanpur.

In the ongoing second match of the series between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, Bangladesh scored 107 runs for the loss of 3 wickets by the end of the first day’s play.

Just like “Chacha Pakistan” supports every match of Pakistan, Bangladeshi fan Tiger Ruby, who attends every match to support Bangladesh, was assaulted by a group of Hindu extremists during the Kanpur Test match, leaving the fan in a critical condition.

Videos and photos of the incident have exposed India’s hosting abilities on social media.

Before the match, Hindu extremist organizations had threatened to protest outside the stadium against the oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim government strongly denied these allegations, stating that negative propaganda is being spread.

Despite threats from Hindu extremists, the Indian board did not enhance security for Bangladeshi fans.

