'Kanwal Lake Family Park In Capital' Emerging Best Tourist Spot For Visitors

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The 'Kanwal Lake family park' in Shakarparian Islamabad is emerging best popular picnic spot for families and attracting a large number of enthusiast visitors to enjoy various activities, colours of various flowers, and other facilities available on the site.

"The family park and Kanwal Lake provide a peaceful environment for tourists to be close to nature," said a citizen while talking to a private news channel.

Visitors from various parts of the twin cities are flocking and experiencing its breathtaking beauty, which they find truly inspiring, said another citizen of Rawalpindi.

"The lake family park is a beautiful place for enjoyment, said a woman visitor, adding, After spending a hectic day, I rush towards it and become fresh after spending only a few moments here".

Another visitor also demanded that the local administration should develop some other places like this to provide healthy recreational facilities to the people.

A tourist suggested to come and visit the family park in Shakarparian to relish the weather rather than spend their time at home.

I had visited many lakes in Pakistan and abroad but Kanwal Lake associated with Kanwal Lake was unique and impressive, said another visitor.

CDA officials also commented that the lake and park aim to provide citizens with a resort as well as a peaceful environment.

