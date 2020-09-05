Kanwal lauds PM 's step to create South Punjab province as a milestone

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's step for the creation of South Punjab province as a mileston

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's step for the creation of South Punjab province as a milestone.

Talking to Radio program, she said the government has also announced posting of 16 bureaucrats to the region's secretariat.

She said these secretaries will be fully authorized for administrative matters.

She said due to the measures taken by the government, the sense of deprivation is ending in the people of South Punjab.

The new secretariat will save the residents of South Punjab from traveling all the way to Lahore for seeking solutions to their problems as these will be solved locally, she added.

She further said during the previous regimes' tenure, almost 75% budget of the province was spent on Lahore whereas only 12-13% was spent on entire South Punjab.

While the Bahawalpur is the state of South Punjab and the Nawab of Bahawalpur after independence had funded the entire Pakistan for two years.

The infrastructure of the South Punjab has also been badly affected and there were health issues as well, she added.