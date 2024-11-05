Kanwal Liaquat, commissioner discuss ways to counter smog in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Liaquat on Tuesday held a meeting with Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan and discussed ways to counter smog in the city of saints and rest of the districts in Multan division.

Both discussed smog situation and importance of ban on plastic bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Liaquat on Tuesday held a meeting with Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan and discussed ways to counter smog in the city of saints and rest of the districts in Multan division.

Both discussed smog situation and importance of ban on plastic bags.

The Commissioner said on the occasion that smog situation in the city was comparatively better but stressed that every individual would have to plant a tree to improve air quality index. She said that a big plantation campaign was in progress and every segment of society should come up in support.

She said that awareness campaign against burning cotton waste and trash remained active.

She said that the Environment Protection department should allow sale of only permissible micron plastic bags.

Kanwal Liaquat said that Super Seeders had been provided to farmers on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to address environmental pollution problem.

She said, CM Maryam had also ordered to make brick kilns dysfunctional that were not using zig zag technology and to impound smoke emitting vehicles. She said, the CM had issued orders for taking steps urgently to address environmental degradation problem.

Deputy Director Environment Ali Imran was also present on the occasion.