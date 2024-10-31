Kanwal Praise CM's Green Initiatives, Urges Public Support
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Pervez Chaudhry on Thursday lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching "green" initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and urged people to discourage the use of plastic bags.
In an interview with ptv news, she announced that the Punjab Environment Department has imposed a "green lockdown" in the smog-heavy areas of Lahore to tackle the city's persistent air pollution problem with strict instructions from the Punjab Chief Minister.
She revealed that the Chief Minister has issued a stern warning, emphasizing zero tolerance for smog emissions from kilns and vehicles.
She announced that approximately 8,000 industrial units have been converted to e-mapping, enhancing monitoring and regulation.
Kanwal added that addressing the disposal of garbage is also a priority, with solutions currently under consideration.
"Public-private partnerships are being explored to tackle the issue of garbage disposal," Kanwal Pervaiz Chaudhry announced.
"We recognize the urgency of addressing this problem and are committed to collaborating with private sector entities to find innovative solutions", she added.
By leveraging the expertise and resources of both public and private stakeholders, we aim to develop sustainable waste management systems that benefit our communities and environment, she mentioned.
She also praised the potential of artificial rain technology, stating, "We are exploring innovative solutions to combat smog and pollution".
Artificial rain technology is a game-changer, allowing us to induce rainfall and wash away pollutants from the air. This cutting-edge technology can improve air quality, mitigate the effects of climate change, and ensure a healthier environment for our citizens, she added.
She emphasized that public support is vital and urged everyone to revive their forefathers' eco-friendly tradition by using cloth shopping bags instead of plastic ones.
