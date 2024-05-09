Kanwal Sauzab approaches IHC to travel abroad

Former MNA Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the removal of her name from the exit control list

The petitioner said that she wanted to travel abroad to visit her son there and prayed the court to order the authorities for removal of her name from any travel restriction.

The petition has named the Interior Ministry and others as respondents in the case.