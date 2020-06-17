Kanwal Shauzab advises Sindh govt to stop 'Covid-19 blame game'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday asked Pakistan People's Party in Sindh to refrain from pointing fingers at the federal government for the coronavirus situation in the country and act responsibly on the sensitive issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday asked Pakistan People's Party in Sindh to refrain from pointing fingers at the Federal government for the coronavirus situation in the country and act responsibly on the sensitive issue.

Talking to ptv news channel, she expressed regret that instead of joining government for a way to defeat the epidemic, Sindh government was busy in criticizing federal government's pro-poor approach, they should sit with the Prime Minister Imran Khan who is now on visit to Karachi, adding that PPP should address their reservations with discussing matters.

She said instead of shifting blame, the PPP leadership needs to take "collective responsibility" as every party has been in power at some points.

"We are all equally responsible for the state of our current health system," she said.

She said the PTI government had adopted a comprehensive road map to handle the coronavirus challenge which was being appreciated at the international level.

She said NCOC was chalking out efficient strategies on daily basis to meet the challenge.

All the stakeholders including medical experts and chief ministers of the provinces are part of the NCOC, which had been collecting and monitoring data on daily basis and formulating the future course of action," she added.

Kanwal said PTI government was taking tough decisions keeping in view miseries of the people affected by the virus and had provided a support package to industrial sector and the people who have lost their jobs.

She further expressed outrage over a reported shortage of medicines, surgical equipment and other medical supplies at government hospitals and health facilities throughout the Sindh province.

She said in Sindh not a single ambulance service was available for the people which is shameful for PPP.

"It is very disappointing and sad that patients are being asked to purchase medicines and syringes from their own pockets because the Pakistan Peoples Party has a commitment with the people that its government will take care of their health needs", she added.

The problem is that the opponents have been unable to digest the good performance of Imran Khan's government, she said.

She claimed that the federal government has never discriminated and has always considered people working in both the industries as front-line heroes in the time of a pandemic.