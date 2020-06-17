UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kanwal Shauzab Advises Sindh Govt To Stop 'Covid-19 Blame Game'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Kanwal Shauzab advises Sindh govt to stop 'Covid-19 blame game'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday asked Pakistan People's Party in Sindh to refrain from pointing fingers at the federal government for the coronavirus situation in the country and act responsibly on the sensitive issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday asked Pakistan People's Party in Sindh to refrain from pointing fingers at the Federal government for the coronavirus situation in the country and act responsibly on the sensitive issue.

Talking to ptv news channel, she expressed regret that instead of joining government for a way to defeat the epidemic, Sindh government was busy in criticizing federal government's pro-poor approach, they should sit with the Prime Minister Imran Khan who is now on visit to Karachi, adding that PPP should address their reservations with discussing matters.

She said instead of shifting blame, the PPP leadership needs to take "collective responsibility" as every party has been in power at some points.

"We are all equally responsible for the state of our current health system," she said.

She said the PTI government had adopted a comprehensive road map to handle the coronavirus challenge which was being appreciated at the international level.

She said NCOC was chalking out efficient strategies on daily basis to meet the challenge.

All the stakeholders including medical experts and chief ministers of the provinces are part of the NCOC, which had been collecting and monitoring data on daily basis and formulating the future course of action," she added.

Kanwal said PTI government was taking tough decisions keeping in view miseries of the people affected by the virus and had provided a support package to industrial sector and the people who have lost their jobs.

She further expressed outrage over a reported shortage of medicines, surgical equipment and other medical supplies at government hospitals and health facilities throughout the Sindh province.

She said in Sindh not a single ambulance service was available for the people which is shameful for PPP.

"It is very disappointing and sad that patients are being asked to purchase medicines and syringes from their own pockets because the Pakistan Peoples Party has a commitment with the people that its government will take care of their health needs", she added.

The problem is that the opponents have been unable to digest the good performance of Imran Khan's government, she said.

She claimed that the federal government has never discriminated and has always considered people working in both the industries as front-line heroes in the time of a pandemic.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Road Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV Jobs Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ ..

55 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches breeding programme for Dama ga ..

59 minutes ago

Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

59 minutes ago

What is Pakistan Searching for?

1 hour ago

All mafia gangs active to fleece masses Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

Smart lockdown in two more areas of Peshawar impos ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.