Kanwal Shauzab Appeals Nation To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fiter With Simplicity

Sat 09th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Kanwal Shauzab appeals nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Fiter with simplicity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Saturday appealed nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity and focus to help people in need due to lack of business to spread Coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, Kanwal Shauzab explained that government has taken a difficult decision at the time when the COVID-19 is spreading, adding, business is affected all around the globe creating problems for people.

She urged people not to gather at markets for Eid shopping and show their responsibility to cope with the situation.

Therefore, follow self-discipline, ensure social distancing, strictly adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while visiting markets not only to ensure their own safety but also others, she added.

The MNA said Pakistan could not afford lockdown for long as many people have faced financial difficulties due to close businesses and the government has limited resources to facilitate every citizen in the country.

People needed to be careful in their own interest, she said adding, "We must follow the guidelines and instructions of the government to stay safe from COVID-1".

Every industry must ensure the implementation of SOPs issued by the government to keep their employees safe, she commented.

