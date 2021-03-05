Kanwal Shauzab ask opposition to shun negative politics over rejected votes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Planning Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab Friday asked Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar and Mulana Fazl Ur Rehman to shun their negative propaganda against Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI's rejected seven votes in Senate.

Talking to a Private news channel, she advised the public not to believe in rumors being spread by opposition leaders and demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to take action against opposition's wrong debate over rejected votes and humiliating vote privacy.

She said seven votes were rejected deliberately not by mistake as it was not a big task to fill up the balloting paper, adding, Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Chairperson Shehryar Khan Afridi have just wasted his vote mistakenly by signing the ballot paper instead of putting numbers during Senate polls as he was missed during the training sessions.

Kanwal also raised questions over the performance of the Election Commission of Commission (ECP) for not taking action against individuals "buying" votes for their candidates in recently held Senate polls 2021.

She said PTI was unable to get the required number of votes for its candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh due to the money offered to members of parliament.

It is also understood that some members of the party have violated the party rules and sold their votes, she said, adding, it is not a good development for democracy in the country.

Prime Minister has decided to get the vote of confidence from National Assembly, she said, adding, we are proud of our leadership and I am confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will definitely get Vote of Confidence from the parliament.