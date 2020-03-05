UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kanwal Shauzab Criticized NS For Playing Tactics

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:46 PM

Kanwal Shauzab criticized NS for playing tactics

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab criticizing PML-N on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should stop playing delaying tactics to avoid facing corruption charges in the courts

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab criticizing PML-N on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should stop playing delaying tactics to avoid facing corruption charges in the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that PML-N leadership should abide by the law of the land as they had been in the power for about three decades, the irresponsible attitude towards national institutions was utterly unlawful, moreover Nawaz Sharif had been witnessed dining out with family and friends though he went to London on health issues .

She further mentioned, the opponent party's leadership spent more than half life in abroad merely visited homeland to take part in general election of the country.

Replying to a question, she said the Indian filthy policies had exposed the real face of Modi regarding minorities of India, the Indian forces had oppressed the basic human rights of Kashmiris in the bleeding valley since 1947.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Family Election 2018

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOJK, a grave violation of i ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish Prosecutors Ask for Acquittal for 5 Suspec ..

40 seconds ago

European stocks diverge at open

42 seconds ago

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

14 minutes ago

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

14 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.