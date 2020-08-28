ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Friday hailed that PM Tiger Force volunteer's were actively participating in the fight against Covid-19 and for Emergency Ehsaas program but unfortunately PPP government in Sindh had refused to take the services of the Tiger Force.

Talking to a private news channel, Kanwal criticized that 'PM Tiger force volunteers' would be fully useful in combating the Karachi emergency situation but Pakistan people's party leadership including Shehla Raza, Syed Ghani and Bilawal humiliated the cause of volunteers and they are only "politicizing" the volunteers' force without understanding its terms of reference.

She said Federal government would soon devise a mechanism so that registered volunteers in Sindh could serve the people of their province in this time of difficulty She further explained that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also decided to get help from the Tiger Force for surveillance and betterment of public services as there is need of support of youth for making governance system of Pakistan better.

She said the Tiger Force will also report regarding the price of essential items and health facilities, also keep an eye on markets, educational institutions, excursion places, police stations, katchery, land record, electricity theft and people's complaints.

She said people registered with Tiger Force have no any political party influences and they had come forward only in the spirit served selflessly.

She also expressed her gratitude to the youth and paid tributes for taking keen interest to become part of the Corona Tiger Force.