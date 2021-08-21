Kanwal Shauzab emphasis on full implementation of women-related legislation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Saturday stressed upon full implementation of protection of women bills in parliament along with providing them a safe and better working environment at workplace.

Talking to ptv news, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the party manifesto is vigorously working to ensure implementation of laws regarding women rights, adding, there is dire need to work jointly for the rights of women to fight against ignorance and poverty.

She said PTI-led government has done a lot on the agenda of women empowerment."We have enacted laws to safeguard women's property rights.

Kanwal said protecting the rights of vulnerable segments of society and their empowerment was one of main agenda item of her party leadership.

Replying a Query, she stressed that women lawmakers in National Assembly needs to work jointly for the full implementation of women related pending legislation, adding, there is need to have an environment that could keep women safe and empowered in public and private spaces.

To another Query, she said PTI wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madina based on compassion and justice, adding, PML-N and PPP rulers in past only focused on their personal welfare instead of working for betterment of people.

"There is huge difference in today's Pakistan and that of 2018, when the country was on the brink of economic collapse", adding, no comparison of PTI government's 3-years with past corrupt government's of 30 years as we had performed much better with full sincerity.