Kanwal Shauzab for starting programs for IUB students of Ahamdpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development MNA Ms Kanwal Shauzab Monday said that state-of-the-art programs in line with modern requirements will be introduced at Ahmadpur East Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

She said that with the introduction of these programs, the youth of our region will not only be self-sufficient and create employment opportunities for themselves but will also play an active role in changing the social and economic conditions of the region.

Kanwal Shauzab expressed these views while presiding over the online meeting of the Steering Committee of Ahmadpur East Campus of the IUB.

The Federal Parliamentary Secretary said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the main objective of setting up the Ahmadpur East Campus is to bring world-class higher education to remote areas of the country and provide the youth with the latest in their area. The teaching and research facilities equipped with technology will be provided.

She said that the prime minister has a special interest in the development of South Punjab and is regularly aware of the educational development and public health and other social projects in the region. That is why a development scheme of Rs 4 billion was approved for IUB. This includes the establishment of campus with state-of-the-art departments.

She said the tireless efforts of the Vice-Chancellor for the development of the University were commendable and being appreciated at the highest level of government.

She said there was a lot of enthusiasm for Ahmadpur Campus in the local educational and social circles. This is evident from the sentiments of the members of the Setting Committee and this project will be completed soon.

She said that matters were being settled expeditiously with the Punjab government for acquisition of land for Ahmadpur Campus and the issue of land would be resolved soon after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazaar.

She said that the number of buses for students studying at Jamia Islamia Bahawalpur in Ahmadpur East would be increased and in this regard, she would talk to the federal government for more buses. On this occasion, the skilled base of PC-1 of Ahmadpur East, state-of-the-art educational programs, building infrastructure and other issues were discussed.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob thanked Ms Kanwal Shauzab and other members for attending the meeting. He said that the entire team of Islamia University Bahawalpur was working hard for the early establishment of Ahmadpur East Campus and matters were being settled with the federal and provincial governments. He thanked the Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ms Kanwal Shauzab for her special interest and cooperation in other projects for Ahmadpur East and Islamia University Bahawalpur.