Kanwal Shauzab Reaffirms Govt's Commitment For Reviving Aviation Sector

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kanwal Shauzab reaffirms govt's commitment for reviving aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab Friday vowed to revive and revamp the country's old rotten system of aviation sectors that have been facing challenges and the opposition should come on the same page for great interest of the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, leader PTI said the present government of Imran Khan has been investing heavily in reviving the aviation sectors, which have not performed to expectations in recent years, adding, Various policy measures initiated by the present government for the civil aviation sector which have begun to yield results.

She said reforms process being followed by the present government was difficult one as the beneficiaries of the old rotten system were a hurdle in its way.

She said Prime Minister, however, assured that the government would not back away from its reforms agenda as it was for Pakistan's development and progress.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparent and impartial investigation into Karachi plane crash, she mentioned it.

She said it is a historic step of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the civil authority would public facts and details of the investigation and all reports of the past accidents would also be made public so that the people could know the facts.

she said that compensation amount should be given to the bereaved families of martyred passengers as well as a package is prepared for those whose properties and houses were damaged in the incident.

Terming Karachi plane crash as a major tragedy, She said we share the grief of the bereaved families at this difficult hour.

She highlighted that Prime Minister has directed the civil aviation, PIA and other relevant institutions to take steps towards making the air travel safe.

Developing the civil sector will go a long way in the country's efforts to achieve sustainable development, she added.

Present government want to ensure that the aviation industry and all other national institutes are well developed," she said.

PTI leader said that Incumbent government is faced with two main challenges; one is containment of Covid-19 pandemic to save people from disease and second is the revival of economy to save people from hunger and poverty.

The government was taking all corrective measures within in its limited resources to tackle multiple issues, she said

