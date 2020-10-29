Kanwal Shauzab strongly criticize PDM narrative against state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was only promoting the narrative of Pakistan's enemies and opposition leaders only 'pleasing' India by disrespecting state institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, she criticized that opposition leaders should not speak the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its media by defaming the national institutions, adding, the opposition needed to stand united by the government and help project the cause of Kashmir on international forums.

She said PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif's statements against the armed forces are making India happy, vowing that her government will always defend its state institutions.

She said that the people would not be fooled again by the corrupt and mean politicians who have kept nation deprived of its basic rights since past four decades.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and loyal person and he had always respond to India in a befitting manner, adding due to which, Indian media was campaigning against him (PM).

MNA said holding protest was the right of the opposition but it should avoid defaming the national institutions for their personal interests.

She said it was the collective responsibility of government and opposition to defeat the conspiracies of Pakistan's enemies.

At this time when Prime Minster Imran Khan is fighting the case of islam and the Kashmiri people on all International forums, opposition is busy in creating instability by criticizing our Army and other state institutions which is shameful for them.

She further said that the opposition has nothing to do with public issues,they just want NRO which PM Imran Khan will never allow to any corrupt leader.

She alleged that the opposition was just afraid of the national development journey under Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI-led government will complete its tenure.

Replying a Query, she said the prime minister is more concerned over the prevailing situation more than anyone else and past mafias are involved in recent price-hike.

She said the prime minister has stood up in the fight against mafias and in next few weeks the prices of food items will further bring down.