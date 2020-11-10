UrduPoint.com
Kanwal Shauzab Urged To Avoid Using Derogatory Language Against Women Politicians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Kanwal Shauzab urged to avoid using derogatory language against women politicians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday urged that all political parties should avoid personal attacks and using derogatory remarks against others rather present future agenda to serve the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, Kanwal Shauzab strongly condemned her own Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur' remarks against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, and asked him to respect all women while giving any political statements.

She said the politics of Pakistan deserves more maturity, grace and sophistication, adding, people who are responsible for this outrageous culture of coarseness in politics should mend their ways.

All parties should make immediate efforts to bring back decency and decorum in the tarnished political ring of Pakistan, she added.

She also demanded that all political parties, parliamentarians and social media users should collectively discourage this negative trend where people were using abusive personal remarks against each other specially for women.

She further expressed strong displeasure over opposition leaders including PPP' Bilawal Bhutto, PML-N' Ahsan Iqbal and Talal Ch for using offensive language against Prime minister and his family members and said those elements doing politics on non-issues will have to face embarrassment and insult.

She also admired PM Imran Khan for that he had never did any character assassination of any women in his speeches so other political leaders should learn the lesson and encouraged this positive trend in their politics.

"Opposition parties have faced failure and now got united on their plan in order to justify their corruption, she said, adding, they will face disappointment and failure in future as well.

PTI government is united under Prime minister Imran Khan's leadership who have full trust on each other, she mentioned.

