Kanwal Shauzab urges opposition to show seriousness over reforms in parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Saturday urged the opposition parties should show seriousness and fulfill its responsibility regarding electoral reforms in the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, she asked that the opposition should stand by the government in implementing its reforms agenda and help formulate a long-term economic policy for the country.

"Electoral reforms is an issue linked to the country's bright future, she said, adding. government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is working in good faith to reach a consensus (with the opposition).

" National Assembly Speaker and Chairman are playing a positive role and contacting the opposition again so that they could move the reforms bills with consensus, she mentioned.

Replying a question, she said the joint sitting was called off at the request of coalition partners but it was postponed not ended and do not consider it a defeat of the government .

She said advised that all political parties should be on same page for electoral reforms as it would greatly help flourish democracy in the country.