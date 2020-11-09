Kanwal warns 'opposition against anti-state narrative, derogatory language against govt'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Monday warned opposition leaders against issuing of irresponsible statements in PDM' rallies and for using derogatory language against government which had promoted the narrative of Pakistan's enemies.

Talking to a private news channel, while referring to the speeches made by the opposition leaders, she said that indecent language was used in the speeches and an unsuccessful attempt was made to form a front against the national institutions.

She further said that the opposition only wants to protect their personal interests and there was "no unity in the opposition's so-called alliance as JUI-F Chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman was asked to address the gathering when most of people had gone.

She pointed out that Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Bhutto made negative and shameful statements which did not serve the interest of the country.

"Corrupt gangsters will not escape from accountability at any cost and they will have to be answerable for their loot and plundering", she mentioned.

"PDM leaders should be ashamed of their statements that have put the country's security at risk," said Kanwal Shuzab.

"The opposition is directly attacking the national institutions with an aim to create divisions", she said.

She warned that the government would not allow the opposition to issue irresponsible statements, which are against the country and which are damaging it at the international level.

She made it clear that there was no room for the specific agenda of the corrupt elements in the new Pakistan.

Replying to a question, she reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not going anywhere and PTI government would complete its tenure.

She said that the PTI government was ready to have a dialogue with the opposition, but no any NRO-like deal with corrupt people would be offered.

She said that PTI government gave full attention to revive the economy of the country during its first two years in power and now they were focused on public welfare projects.