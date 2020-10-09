Kanwel Naseer attends 'Kuch Yadain Kuch Batain' as guest speaker at LAC

Radio Pakistan's newscaster Kanwal Naseer was the guest speaker at an event, organized by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday under its monthly literary and cultural session "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" online through ZOOM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan's newscaster Kanwal Naseer was the guest speaker at an event, organized by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday under its monthly literary and cultural session "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" online through ZOOM.

Kanwal Naseer shared with the audience the memories associated with the legends in providing a solid foundation for literature, music, drama in Radio, and said that Radio was the treasure of beautiful voices.

Kanwal Naseer said, "My connection with Radio is very old since my childhood. There were three things in my life, home, school and Radio," adding that Radio Lahore was a place where literature, music, producers, poets, musicians and playwrights lived, these were the personalities who taught every skill including pronunciation.

Talking about old radio Pakistan building Kanwal Naseer said, "I am talking about that Radio Pakistan Lahore, in front of which was the house of Faiz Ahmed Faiz across the road.

" Kanwal said, "I came to the radio because of my mother. I was asked what I would do in the future, to which my mother immediately replied that she would do Radio, meaning that it was in her mind to do Radio." To a question regarding the experience as the first female anchor of Pakistan tv with Tariq Aziz, she said it was amazing experience as well because now they were seen by the viewers.

She said that she travelled a lot abroad with all the artists and represented Pakistan all over the world.

At the end of the program, she said to the youth, "Hard work and dedication is the key to success to achieve your goals."The program was broadcast live on the Lahore Arts Council's website and Face book page, which was watched and liked by a large number of viewers.