'Kanya' Sri Lankan Traditional Dance To Be Held On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The 'Kanya' (poetry in Motion) Sri Lankan traditional, folk fusion and freestyle dance will be held on Tuesday, June 25 (Tomorrow) at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.
The dance will begin at 7:30pm and it will be free only for families.
