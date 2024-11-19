'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched

(@FahadShabbir)

'Kanzul Islam', an interpretation of the Quran which offers an easy understanding of the Quran along with translation in Urdu language was launched here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) 'Kanzul islam', an interpretation of the Quran which offers an easy understanding of the Quran along with translation in urdu language was launched here on Tuesday.

Compiled and authored by the Late Cap (R) Haji Muhammad Rafique, the Tafseer 'Kanzul Islam' is aimed at providing an opportunity to read Quranic interpretation with easy translation.

Addressing at the launching ceremony, Dr. Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology said that the revelations from the Allah Almighty were presented by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to the people to know the right path. The interpretation of the holy book was started with the start of its revelation. Referring to the saying of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said Quranic exploration is an endless domain as it will go on till the end of times.

Dr. Naeemi while sharing his experience of Quran Research Center, Germany asserted that each verse of the holy book is preserved by the Allah Almighty, that even after 1400 years, it has no change in its verses.

"During my visit in Germany, I came to know that researchers at the center couldn't find anything even in texts and fonts of the Holy Quran", he said.

The chairman appreciated the efforts of Lt. col Muhammad Atif for completing the work done by his late father Capt (R) Haji Rafique. He urged for regular classes and learning series on the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid ur Rahman, a famous religious scholar and ex vice President, International Islami University, Islamabad in his address highlighted that interpretational work on Quran was not an easy task as it required years for acquiring knowledge of Arabic language, interpretation skills and indepth studies of the predecessor scholars.He also shed light on historic evolution of writing Tafseer ul Quran.

Earlier in his welcoming remarks, Col (R) Atif Mahmood informed the audience that publishing of the Tafseer was meant for eternal reward for his late father who authored it.

"This publishing will not be used for any monetary gains and will be distributed free of cost", he said.

Mufti Rehan Amjadi from Karach, Dr. Mufti Muhammad Karim Jan, Punjab Quran board, Allah Bakhsh Kalyal from Islamic Ideology Council

Mufti Nazir Jan Naeemi, Wafaq al Madaras, Sind and a number of other religious scholars also attended the launching ceremony.