KAPRA starts registration drive to facilitate services sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KAPRA) has initiated a province-wide registration drive to facilitate and ease services for business individuals and institutions related to the service sector in the province.

Director-General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, Fozia Iqbal, directed the formal initiation of the registration drive across the province starting from Monday, February 26, which will continue without any interruption until March 9.

Teams of officers from the KP Revenue Authority will be stationed at the premises of business individuals and institutions associated with service provision to facilitate registration in collaboration with the revenue authority.

According to Director-General KP Revenue Authority Fozia Iqbal, the purpose of initiating the registration drive is to further ease the process of registration for business individuals associated with service provision across the province.

"Our teams will come to your doorstep to facilitate you with registration in collaboration with KP Revenue Authority," she added. Fozia Iqbal said that paying taxes is our national duty.

"Not only will your taxes make our province financially stable, but they will also be spent on development projects in your area, which will further expand opportunities for your businesses and lead our province towards prosperity", she added.