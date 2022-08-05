Pakistan Accdemy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk on Friday said the incident of Karbala was the story of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family's (Ehl-e-Bait) truthfulness, bravery, fundamentalism and self-sacrifice, which was written with their own blood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Accdemy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk on Friday said the incident of Karbala was the story of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family's (Ehl-e-Bait) truthfulness, bravery, fundamentalism and self-sacrifice, which was written with their own blood.

"This story is completely free from any worldly interest and greed. That is why its brilliance increases with every passing moment," he said at the Mehfil-e- Masalma held held here at the PAL in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

It was presided over by Dr Ehsan Akbar, while Ali Akbar Abbass and Anjum Khaliq were the chief guests.

The PAL chairman said the incident of Karbala drew a boundary between the right and the wrong, and the oppressed and oppressor, which could not be erased till the dooms day.

On the one hand, he added, the incident exalted the religion of islam and on the other it determined the lifestyle known as 'Hussainism'. No other event in the world had affected the human history to such an extent.

He said every genre of literature in Pakistan, whether it was history, poetry, fiction or novel, the incident of Karbala, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), Hazrat Zainab (AS) and their companions from ancient times till today, had been used in new angles, with use of new words and metaphors.

The incident of Karbala had in fact widened the scope of literature, he added.

Dr Khushk said the holy month of Muharram was a month to remember the tragic incident and to pay tribute to the 'great martyrdom'.

Dr Ehsan Akbar said it is a matter of honour for him to participate in the blessed gathering. "Those who celebrate these moments as a reward and collect a lot of good for themselves are lucky." He said Hussain's (AS) sufferings were the hallmark of "our nation and our life".

Dr Ehsan Akbar, Ali Akbar Abbass, Anjam Khaliq, Akhtar Usman, Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Shakeel Jazeb, Wafa Chishti, Khurram Khaliq, Tahir Baloch, Sardar Fakhr Abbas Khan, Farkhunda Shamim, Nasir Mangal, Nusrat Naseem from KPK, Nusrat Khan Nusrat, Arif Farhad and other poets offered their poetic tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.