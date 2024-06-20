Open Menu

Karachi Admin Arrests 173 For Spreading Offal Waste

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste

Karachi administration arrested 173 individuals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha on violation of ban imposed to prevent spreading offal and garbage on roads and streets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Karachi administration arrested 173 individuals during three days of Eid-ul-Azha on violation of ban imposed to prevent spreading offal and garbage on roads and streets.

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, while enforcing Section 144 Cr.P.C in the city prior the Eid imposed ban on tearing off offal for tripe and spreading the waste on roads, streets and public places.

The commissioner also directed deputy commissioners to take effective action against scavengers who are responsible for tearing offal and littering and spreading garbage while violating the ban.

According to the reports submitted by the deputy commissioners to the Commissioner Karachi 26 individuals were arrested in District South, 44 in District East, 7 in District West, 14 in District Malir, 57 in District Korangi, 40 in District Central and 5 were nabbed in district Keamari.

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi said the crackdown was enforced to maintain cleanliness and public hygiene in the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Korangi Malir

Recent Stories

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing h ..

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..

3 minutes ago
 500 new industrial units established in KP economi ..

500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC

3 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporter ..

Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests absconder

Police arrests absconder

3 minutes ago
 141 cases registered against various banned organi ..

141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..

3 minutes ago
 CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: ..

CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, ..

3 minutes ago
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter ..

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l ..

World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

2 minutes ago
 Mehran Engineering University to conduct computeri ..

Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 24

3 minutes ago
 LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials ..

LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case

3 minutes ago
 2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan